Dancing With the Stars is Joining Rhythm Nation: Next Theme Night is Janet Jackson

Watch : "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities

Dancing with the Stars fans, this one is all for you.

Why? Because next week's DWTS theme is 10s across the board: That's right, the Nov. 8 episode will be Janet Jackson night. The couples will be moving and grooving to some of her most iconic hits, including "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "Together Again."

But this isn't the first time fans will witness a Janet Jackson routine. On season 29, in 2020, Skai Jackson danced the Paso Doble to the singer's "If" with partner Alan Bersten.

"Even though Janet is an amazing performer, the thing I admire most is that she is an activist," the 18-year-old star explained to the judges at the time. "She isn't afraid to speak up in what she believes in and use her voice for good. That's really important to me."

But before the couples can cha cha their way to week nine, they need to survive the pressure of Queen night on Nov. 1.