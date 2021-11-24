Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Watch Nanny Faye Get Freaked Out During an Alligator Expedition

They're going to need a bigger boat! Nanny Faye can't handle an alligator tour with Chase and Todd Chrisley in a sneak peek at tomorrow's Chrisley Knows Best, airing Nov. 25.

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

This granny is ready to say, "Later, gator." 

During a LOL-worthy sneak peek at this week's Chrisley Knows Bestairing tomorrow on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, Nanny Faye reveals what she's most thankful for this year: her Depends diapers! 

Nanny Faye, Chase and Todd Chrisley are "in the weeds" as they go on a late-night alligator search. Their guide offers "fun facts," as Chase jokes, like how each alligator is born with 80 razor-sharp teeth. But, their boat seems just a little too small as an 11-ft. alligator splashes by. 

"We got to sneak up on it," Chase teases. 

Todd counters, "No, it's going to sneak up on us, is what's going to happen." 

The tour guide assures them to not get "alarmed" when the alligator gets closer to the boat. 

"One thing about that, I'm glad I wore Depends today because if I didn't, I might have s––t on myself," Nanny Faye snaps as the gator swims passed. "I'm through!" 

The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch

In a confessional, Todd jokes that it was "hilarious" to see his mom be afraid. 

"You were scared too," Chase points out. 

"I wasn't scared," Todd snaps. "That was just all part of the act. That's actually how good I am." 

The Chrisley family fun continues in their holiday special Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving, also airing tomorrow night.

 

We certainly know what Nanny Faye is thankful for this year—no more gators! 

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA. Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving begins streaming Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock and will air Thursday, Nov. 25 on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

