Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

Eddie Redmayne revealed that if he were offered the leading role in The Danish Girl today, he "wouldn't take it on now."



In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old actor reflected on starring in the Oscar-nominated movie six years after its release. "I made that film with the best intentions," he said of the 2015 film, adding, "But I think it was a mistake." Based on a true story, The Danish Girl starred the Oscar winner as Lili Elbe, a transgender woman who was one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, in 1930.



"The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table," he added. "There must be a levelling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates."



Following its release, The Danish Girl, received industry accolades but also substantial criticism from audiences. Alicia Vikander, who played Lili's wife, Gerda Wegener, addressed the critique over the film earlier this year.