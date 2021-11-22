JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Style to Debut Her Most Grown-Up Look Ever at the American Music Awards

Watch : JoJo Siwa Talks Working With Mom on New Peacock TV Show

Look at you grow, JoJo!

JoJo Siwa stepped out in her most glamorous look yet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, saying goodbye to her signature ponytail and all the glitter for a sophisticated transformation.

Rather than go for her usual pink ensemble, the 18-year-old influencer arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles wearing chic off-the-should black gown, which had sheer panels running down the tulle skirt. JoJo finished off her chic look by braiding the front strands of her blonde hair and pulling it back.

The 2021 AMAs was the first major event that the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star has attended since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine months.