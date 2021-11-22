Olivia Rodrigo's Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 American Music Awards Was Anything But Sour

Trust us, this red carpet look is good 4 u.
Olivia Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist at the 2021 American Music Awards and she arrived on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking every bit like one of the biggest stars in music.
Making her debut at the AMAs, the 18-year-old rocked a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. AS her dress was slightly see-through, the sour singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. She completed her glam look by styling her long brunette hair in soft waves and effortless makeup.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress is up for seven awards, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Favorite Trending Song for her smash hit "driver's license."
Her other nominations include Favorite Music Video, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Pop Song and Favorite Female Artist. Should she win five of those categories, Olivia will break the record for the most wins ever for a first-time nominee. Yeah, that's the opposite of brutal.
Olivia is also set to perform during the Nov. 21 telecast, which will be hosted by Cardi B and feature additional performances by BTS, Bad Bunny and more artists.
Her seven nominations at the AMAs caps off an incredible year for Olivia, who admitted that even she was surprised by the success of "driver's license" in a recent interview with Vogue Singapore.
"Never in a million years could I have expected the response that it got. It completely changed my life forever," she told the publication in October. "It was an incredible experience to write a song that you feel accurately expresses intense heartbreak, pain and longing, and watch all of those sad feelings resonate with other people."