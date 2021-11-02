Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

Watch : Cardi B's Rise to Fame: "E! True Hollywood Story" Recap

Get ready to party with Cardi because Cardi B is hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old rapper is set to make her hosting debut and serve as emcee for Music's Hottest Night on Sunday, Nov. 21.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi B is no stranger to the AMAs stage. In fact, the "Money" star has five AMA trophies and made history last year by becoming the first female rapper to win in the Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop category twice. She's also performed at the big event and rocked out to "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin in 2018.