Kourtney Kardashian Looks Happier Than Ever During Beachside Movie Night With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's most recent date night was straight out of a rom-com.
The two lovebirds, who got engaged in October after dating for less than a year, enjoyed a romantic beachside movie night on Saturday, Nov. 20. The couple got into the holiday spirit early and watched the Christmas classic, Home Alone.
"Best night ever," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of their evening. "love you @kourtneykardash."
Making Kravis' hang out even sweeter? At one point, the pair cuddled up and wrapped their arms around each other as they watched a fireworks display on the beach. Per a video clip Kourtney posted on Instagram on Saturday night, she looked happier than ever at that moment, flashing a wide smile as she held onto her fiancé.
The couple even twinned in matching skeleton-printed outfits, which they recently rocked during Travis' birthday week earlier this month.
On Nov. 17, the 46-year-old rock star revealed the lavish birthday present the Poosh founder gifted him.
"When your dream girl gets you your dream car," he gushed on Instagram, with the 42-year-old reality TV star replying, "You deserve the world."
As for the present? Kourtney appeared to get the musician a 1987 Buick Grand National Regal GNX.
Kourtney's thoughtful gesture was just one of the many ways she showered her fiancé with love. On the drummer's birthday, Nov. 14, she shared a passionate tribute on Instagram, writing, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"
Along with her message, she posted several PDA-filled pics of her and the artist. He responded, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."
Soon after, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Travis traveled to Cabo for a fun-filled family getaway.
Travis' two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18—who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—tagged along for the trip, as well as Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
Since going public with their relationship earlier this year, the two have made it a point to blend their families. After all, a source previously told E! News that they have babies on the brain.
According to the insider, Kravis is "hoping to be expecting by next year."
Another source echoed similar sentiments, adding, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."
Earlier this month, Travis even hinted at the baby name he'd give his future son, teasing on Instagram, "Our sons name would be Elvis."