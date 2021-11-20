KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Girlfriend Collective's Sitewide Sale Is Better Than Any Black Friday Deal

Score 30% off leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets and more activewear essentials that you'll want to give and receive this season.

By Emily Spain Nov 20, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Black Friday / Cyber Monday
E-Comm: Girlfriend Collective Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're wondering, "How can my Saturday morning get even better?" Girlfriend Collective's sitewide sale is the answer.

The cult-favorite activewear brand is offering 30% off everything for a limited-time! Now is the time to stock up on leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets, joggers and other sustainable activewear essentials. 

Whether you're just hearing about Girlfriend Collective or own several sets already, you're sure to fall in love with their new limited colorways to spice up your wardrobe just in time for the holidays. In addition to the brand's aesthetics, we love how all styles are offered in sizes XXS-6XL and made with sustainability in mind. Fun fact: Most of Girlfriend Collective's pieces are made from recycled water bottles!

Below, we rounded up our favorite trending styles from Girlfriend Collective that you're gonna want to 'add to cart' while the savings last!

read
Best Black Friday Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

High-Rise Run Short

Made with long runs in mind, this high-rise short has a 4.75-inch inseam and compressive fit to help you sprint your heart out.

$34
$48
GF Collective

Tommy Cropped Bra

Besides being made from 79% recycled plastic bottles, we love how the Tommy Cropped Bra provides full coverage and additional support thanks to a built-in band that sits under your bust.

$42
$29
GF Collective

Sport Skort

Unleash your inner Sporty Spice with this flattering skort! It's perfect for tennis, power-walking, hiking or brunch with the girls.

$58
$41
GF Collective

Everyone Puffer Vest

We love a puffer vest for those days when the weather can't make up its mind! This unisex style has tons of pockets, plus it's wind-resistant and water-repellent.

$128
$90
GF Collective

Compressive High-Rise Legging

Choose from three different inseams and 19 hues (yes, 19!) to create the perfect legging for your sweat sessions. 

$78
$55
GF Collective

Stargazer Please Recycle Fanny Pack

Fanny packs are back, friends! Score this functional and chic style for just $34, and enjoy the hand-free lifestyle.

$48
$34
GF Collective

High-Rise Bike Short

These compressive, hi-rise shorts will help you conquer any workout in style and comfort thanks to their ride up-resistant construction.

$48
$34
GF Collective

ReSet Relaxed Tank

Although tanks might not be appropriate for your outdoor runs anymore, you can rep this moisture-wicking tank when you're doing a studio or gym workout.

$38
GF Collective

Vivien Mock Neck Bodysuit

There is no limit as to how many bodysuits one can own. This mock neck bodysuit makes the ultimate layering piece thanks to its ultra-stretchy, lightweight ribbed material.

$68
$47
GF Collective

Paloma Racerback Dress

2021 was the year of workout dresses and we don't see the trend going anywhere in 2022! This flattering silhouette features a built-in unitard with bra and elastic support band at bust, plus small mesh side pockets on inner shorts.

$88
$62
GF Collective

Bianca One Shoulder Bra

This one shoulder bra is a sure way to be the best dressed person in your pilates or yoga class! 

$42
$29
GF Collective

50/50 Relaxed Fit Jogger

Wear these cozy joggers to pick up your morning coffee, post-gym or to lounge around the house.

$78
$55
GF Collective

Classic Recycled Puffer

Made from 100% recycled water bottles, this stylish puffer has a fleece lining and wind-resistant outer shell to keep you warm while braving temperatures as low as 18-28 °F.

$228
$160
GF Collective

