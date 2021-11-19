Lady Gaga Gushes Over "Wildly Intelligent House of Gucci Co-Star Adam Driver

Lady Gaga is giving Adam Driver a healthy round of "Applause" for his work in the upcoming film House of Gucci.
At the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, the actress had nothing but good things to say about her co-star, telling E! News in an exclusive interview that the Ridley Scott movie features an "incredible cast."
"I love working with Adam Driver," she shared. "Every day he made me laugh. He made me cry. He was wildly intelligent."
Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Adam's character, Maurizio Gucci, who was murdered in 1995 by a hitman Patrizia hired.
Though Gaga plays a convicted felon, she said that the Talented Mr. Ripley director allowed her to embrace the feminist aspects of the crime. "I was really proud to play this role because I think that playing a role that showcases a woman in survival mode is powerful," she explained.
According to Gaga, she viewed Patrizia not as a criminal but a woman who was trying to do her best with the circumstances she was in, a characteristic that she and costume designer Janty Yates tried to reflect in the character's wardrobe.
"We worked very closely together because we didn't want the fashion to overpower the character," Gaga shared. "We worked together to make sure Patrizia is true to who she was: She was never as shiny as the Guccis. She was a little bit trying too hard. A little bit embarrassing."
When it came to the acting, the Star Is Born Oscar winner took a unique approach to the role and channeled her inner fighter. "I worked with three different animals: The house cat, the fox and the panther," Lady Gaga said of playing Patrizia. "When you watch the film, you'll see those three animals."
But, she said, she couldn't have done it without Adam, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino: "I can't say enough about my cast. I love the cast."
House of Gucci premieres in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.