You'll Never Guess Which Role Scarlett Johansson Wants to Pursue Next

Scarlett Johansson: Future scream queen?

The Black Widow star and producer exclusively revealed to E! News which film genre she has her sights set on next while being honored at the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 18.

"I would love to do a horror film at some point," Johansson explained at the awards red carpet, as aired during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 19. "I can't watch them, I'll never be able to see it but I want to be in it."

Johansson quipped that the evening's lifetime achievement honor sparked some fear in her IRL. "I thought, 'Wait, am I done? Is this over for me?'" Scar-Jo joked. "I thought this was the end of something, and now I'm realizing it's the middle and that's OK."

The Marriage Story Oscar nominee also reflected on her impressive film career.

"I really have been very, very fortunate to have worked with some of my most favorite filmmakers," Johansson gushed. "I think I'm most proud of those creative, collaborative situations. I've had incredible co-stars. I just feel very lucky to love my job and love what I do and still have a passion for it."