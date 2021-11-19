Prepare to Get Hot and Bothered With a Teaser for Channing Tatum’s New Magic Mike Competition Show

Watch : Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video

Gentlemen: Get ready to get your groove on.

Just in time for the holiday season, HBO Max just gave us a major gift in the form of a teaser for the new unscripted competition series, Finding Magic Mike, which debuts Dec. 16. Executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh—who collaborated on the films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, about male strippers—will be trying to find a new set of real-life dancers who can bring the heat to the stage.

The seven episodes will feature 10 regular guys who are searching for that magical touch. Each man will be put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live boot camp where they will learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines. One will reign supreme and be crowned the real Magic Mike—and he'll get to take home a lot more than a few dollar bills in his G-string: The winner will not only get the crowning glory of the Magic Mike title but a major cash prize too.