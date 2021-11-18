See E!'s Very Own Justin Sylvester in the Trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Take on MARRIAGE!

No, you're not confused! This isn't Daily Pop, but that definitely is E!'s very own Justin Sylvester in the trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest film.

Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Justin making a cameo appearance, as he reports on the devastating break up between fictional superstars Kat Valdez (played by Jennifer) and her partner Bastian (Maluma) in the new trailer for the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 18. The Universal Pictures movie drops in time for Valentine's Day 2022.

After its release, Justin shared the trailer on his Instagram Story and added that he was "so proud to be a part of this." Watch the trailer here.

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me tells the story of Kat Valdez, a musical icon who is planning to marry her partner Bastian at a sold-out concert being live streamed all over the globe. Just before she's about to go on stage, however, she discovers that he's been cheating on her.