This Poster of Harry Styles as Eternals' Eros Is Truly Golden

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harry Styles!

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and actor, 27, recently joined the ranks of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more when he received his own character poster for his surprise role in Eternals.

In an image released on Thursday, Nov. 18, Harry looked truly golden and—to quote his character in the film—"as beautiful as the legends say" as Eros, the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Marvel Studios wrote in a tweet alongside the poster: "Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox."

Harry's induction into the MCU was kept under wraps until the premiere of Eternals, when his character showed up onscreen alongside Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) during a mid-credit scene.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals centers around a group of immortal superhumans who emerge from hiding in order to protect Earth. It also stars Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Harish Patel.