John Krasinski Reveals How He Saved Jim & Pam's Marriage By "Putting My Foot Down" on The Office

This would have been the worst 15–minute work break ever.
John Krasinski has revealed that the beloved sitcom couple Jim and Pam could have ended up just Jim. Can you imagine a TV world without this I heart you forever marriage? The show could have ended with fans crying tears as big as Niagara Falls.
On Nov. 16, The New York Post reported that the love story between the two characters may have been tested with a betrayal in their relationship if Krasinski (Jim) didn't refuse to do one life-altering scene.
In Brian Baumgartner's, new tell-all book, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, Krasinski reveals that the show's creator, Greg Daniels, proposed an idea to have Jim cheat on his dream girl in season eight.
The original "After Hours" script had Pam (Jenna Fischer) on maternity leave and her replacement Cathy (Lindsey Broad) goes with Jim on a work trip to Florida. Krasinski read that Jim and his temp co-worker make out in a hotel room and he closed that door right away.
According to The New York Post, Kranski recalls in the book, "That's the only time I remember putting my foot down… I remember saying things that I never thought I'd say before, like, ‘I'm not going to shoot it.'"
He adds, "There is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there's a moment where if you push them too far, they'll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they'll never come back."
Daniels agreed, but the showrunner insisted that they still needed some drama between Jim and Pam to push the storyline. So, Krasinski came up with a new idea. "I said, 'I think we should get borderline separated, and I think we can do it and then come back. He was so on board with that.'"
Thank goodness Kranski didn't say I do to this scene.
The Office, which originally aired from 2005-2013, is now streaming on Peacock.