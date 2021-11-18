Chlöe is Officially Making Her American Music Awards Performance Debut With “Have Mercy”

Watch : Chloe Bailey is Angelina Jolie's "Shark Tale" Character for Halloween

Have mercy on us, because Chlöe is about to bring the house down at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The singer (full name Chloe Bailey) will make her AMAs debut performance with "Have Mercy" at the Xfinity Stage on Sunday, Nov. 21. She dropped the debut solo single in September, along with a video to show off all of her incredible dance moves.

Chlöe, 23, made a name for herself in the duo Chloe x Halle and has earned five Grammy nominations. She has even received wisdom from mentor Beyonce, revealing in January what she has learned from the queen: "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you."

Chlöe seems to have taken that to heart, becoming an advocate for self-love as she shows fans the "real me" outside of the sisterly duo. She recently gave a show at the MTV VMAs, after which she wrote that "my dreams came true on that stage… still coming down off the high."