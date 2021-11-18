KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Chlöe is Officially Making Her American Music Awards Performance Debut With “Have Mercy”

Chlöe is ready to take the stage at the American Music Awards. Get all the details on her first performance below.

Have mercy on us, because Chlöe is about to bring the house down at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The singer (full name Chloe Bailey) will make her AMAs debut performance with "Have Mercy" at the Xfinity Stage on Sunday, Nov. 21. She dropped the debut solo single in September, along with a video to show off all of her incredible dance moves. 

Chlöe, 23, made a name for herself in the duo Chloe x Halle and has earned five Grammy nominations. She has even received wisdom from mentor Beyonce, revealing in January what she has learned from the queen: "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you."

Chlöe seems to have taken that to heart, becoming an advocate for self-love as she shows fans the "real me" outside of the sisterly duo. She recently gave a show at the MTV VMAs, after which she wrote that "my dreams came true on that stage… still coming down off the high." 

Earlier this week, she thanked her four million fans for their loyalty. "To my four million followers, and counting, my candy kisses are my clovers. Thank you all so much for loving me," the R&B star shared. "And I love you right on back. There's a lot more to come."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The American Music Awards is set to be quite the show, with Cardi B scheduled to host. Previously announced performers include BTS with Megan Thee Stallion and then with Coldplay, as well as Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood.

The show is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on at 8 p.m. EST and PST on ABC. It will be streaming next day, Nov. 22, on Hulu.

