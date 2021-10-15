Julia Haart Teases "a Lot of Surprises" in Store for My Unorthodox Life Season 2

My Unorthodox Life is getting a second season, and according to Julia Haart, it'll be just as entertaining as the first.
"People got very curious about our life," the Elite World Group CEO exclusively said during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 15. "I love constantly changing and evolving, so there are a lot of surprises in season two, let's just stay that."
A former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community that she fled in 2013, Haart is at the center of the Netflix series, along with her husband and their four children as they all continue to acclimate to life without the restrictions they had grown accustomed to.
It's Haart's old life that viewers are really interested in, though.
"I get questions all the time—'Did you watch TV, did you not watch TV? Did you read a book, did you not read a book?'—and what they don't understand is that it is a world where your destiny is defined by your biology," she explained. "That's what it is. As a woman, you're told that every woman's place is the same; Every man's place in life is the same."
Haart continued, "Men are supposed to be the forward-facing, the scholars, the erudite learners. Women are supposed to be the caregivers, the mothers. But you know what, some men want to be caregivers and some women want to be out in the limelight."
Once she came to this realization, Haart began educating herself "about the outside world." First came '50s and '60s movies—they were easier to comprehend because most of them uphold the same gender roles she had been taught her whole life—and then lots of books and literature.
But even with all this newfound knowledge, Haart figured it wasn't the Orthodox community that had the problem; It was her.
"I was too afraid to leave because everyone you know believes this," she revealed. "Everyone around you is content and happy, so you feel like something is inherently wrong with you that it's not enough."
Ultimately, it was her kids—Batshiva, 28, Shlomo, 25, Miriam, 21 and Aron, 15—that gave Haart the strength to leave. As she explained on Daily Pop, one particularly upsetting instance that provided motivation occurred when a young Miriam began singing a Passover song, but was immediately told to stop "because men weren't allowed to hear her voice."
"You see your children suffering like that...like, she wanted to sing to God at a table and she wasn't allowed to," Haart said, getting emotional. "Watching her suffering gave me the strength to walk out that door."
Season one of My Unorthodox Life is currently streaming on Netflix.