Lana Condor's Holiday Gift Picks Will Be Treasured Always & Forever

We interviewed Lana because we think you'll like her picks. Lana is a paid ambassador for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, there's no need to panic because Lana Condor is here to help!
Besides keeping us entertained while we watch the To All the Boys trilogy for the hundredth time, Lana is partnering with PINK this holiday season to help young adults foster positive mental health and self-care routines.
From fuzzy socks and radiance-boosting face masks to candles and comfy clothes, Lana's holiday guide is full of self-care must-haves that will encourage everyone on your list to take a step back and focus on becoming their best self. And if you're feeling overwhelmed by the task of securing the perfect gifts for your loved ones, the Deadly Class star has some great advice.
"My best advice for gift giving is to use curated gift guides," Lana explained to E!. "It takes a lot of the pressure off if you need a lot of gifting ideas for different friends and family members."
Scroll below to check out Lana's gift guide, and don't forget to treat yourself, too!
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
LC: Great gifts under $50 are the PINK Pullover Sweatshirt and the matching High Waist Campus Jogger. No matter where you're running to, you can look put together and they're so cozy!
Pullover Sweatshirt
Available in six everyday hues, this cozy sweatshirt will be worn on repeat.
High Waist Campus Jogger
If you get the sweatshirt, you must get the matching joggers to complete the fit!
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap (6-Piece)
"One gift I've received that I get so much use out of is one of those beaded phone chains/charms. They are so cute and come in all different designs. I use it every day and it's so convenient - I haven't dropped my phone since!"
Jibbitz Sunny Days (5-Pack)
"Another gift I get so much use out of are Crocs with the Jibbitz charms. They are so fun and I wear them so much more than I thought I would."
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
LC: I would order a portable phone charger. It's a great buy that everyone uses and is super convenient to bring with you anywhere.
Portable Charger Power Bank 26800mah
Compatible with most smart phones, this sleek power bank can charge two devices at the same time and automatically turns itself off when short circuit or overloading occurs.
E!: What are your go-to stocking stuffers?
LC: My go-to stocking stuffers are candles, soaps, hand sanitizer and cute face masks.
Capri Blue All A Glow Petite Glass Jar Candle
You can't go wrong with gifting Anthropologie's iconic Capri Blue candle! Choose from three dreamy scents that will fill your space with a relaxing aroma.
George & Viv Holiday Bar Soap
These adorable bar soaps will be used day in and day out! You can surprise the recipient with scents like Gingerbread Cookie and Champagne Bottle.
Radiance Boost Brightening 100% Hydrogel Mask
Infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin B3, this unique hydrogel mask will help brighten and moisturize skin in just one use!
Hand Sanitizer with Aloe - Trial Size
Everyone could use some more hand sanitizer in their life, especially ones that can fit in their pocket or purse.
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
LC: I would bring either the PINK Marshmallow Knit Socks or a gift card to Starbucks.
Marshmallow Knit Sock 2-Pack
Available in six cheerful hues, these socks will keep your feet toasty when temperatures start to drop.
Starbucks Gift Card
Treat your loved one to their morning cup of coffee, a soothing tea or a tasty treat when they need it most.
