Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special With Personalized Items From Molly Sims’ Holiday Gift Guide

There is just something so incredibly special about a personalized gift, right? Molly Sims recently told E! News, "I am all about customization. When you customize a gift, it makes it personal. It shows care and thought — and is really suitable for any type of occasion. Putting that personal touch on something really goes a long way in my opinion." The model, actress, and mom of three curated a gift guide with Mark & Graham, which includes lots of customizable products that your loved ones will appreciate.
Molly shared picks for the fashionistas, children, pet owners, and travel enthusiasts on your list with a wide range of price points. If you want to step up your gift giving game this season, take a cue from Molly's picks below.
Mark & Graham Wood And Marble Rectangle Cheese Board
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
MS: The Wood and Marble Rectangle Cheese Board from my gift guide. I love me a good cheese board, and it honestly makes for the perfect gift. The color combination is chic and will go with any setting.
Mark & Graham Medium Travel Jewelry Case, Shadow Printed- 15 Colors Available
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
MS: The Medium Travel Jewelry Case! I'm not the MOST organized when it comes to jewelry, so this box is a life saver when I'm traveling. It has a ton of storage that includes tabs and double-sided pouches, so nothing ever gets tangled. And of course the monogram makes it look super chic.
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
MS: Those cute hair scrunchies from Slip and also a travel perfume.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchie Bauble in Nightlife- 4 Scrunchies
Unlike conventional hair ties, silk scrunchies are delicate on the hair, instead of tugging on your strands, which can cause damage and breakage. These hair ties are soft, thick, durable, and adorably packaged in this holiday-ready gift set.
Mark & Graham Monogram Wallets
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
MS: I love a little monogram wallet. Or monogrammed luggage tags from Mark & Graham.
Mark & Graham Luggage Tags
Mark & Graham has a wide variety of customizable luggage tags to accommodate everyone's style on your shopping list.
FAO Schwarz Robo Rage RC Robot Boxer Set
E! What's a great gift for nine-year olds, like your son Brooks?
MS: Last year I got Brooks the FAO Schwarz Robo Rage Robot Boxer Set. It was a major hit, I have to say.
Creativity for Kids Day at The Spa Deluxe Gift Set, Pink
E!: What gift do your recommend for 6-year-old girls, your daughter Scarlett's age?
MS: I recently got my daughter this spa kit that she's obsessed with. Her and her friends use it together and give each other pedicures.
Winnie The Pooh: Collection Of Classic Stories Personalized Children's Book
E!: Do you have any gift recommendations for 4-year-old kids, based on your son Grey?
MS: My must-have gift is the Winnie the Pooh book from Mark & Graham. It's so special for Grey to see his name in the book and he gets so excited to read!
Mark & Graham Plaid Dog Bed
E!: What's a good gift to get for pets/people with pets?
MS: A chic little dog bed! Mark & Graham has a plaid one that comes in different colors. My dog Ruby has her own with her name on it. She loves it and it looks really good in our living room — during the holidays especially but year-round too.
Mark & Graham Oak Shot Paddle Set Of 6
E!: Do you have gift recommendations for someone who loves hosting/entertaining?
MS: I love all of Mark & Graham's barware — it's great for entertaining. I literally FELL IN LOVE with the oak shot paddle when we were choosing the catalog.
Mark & Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Passport Case- 5 Color Options
E!: What's a good gift for someone who travels a lot?
MS: I love the Mark & Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Passport Case. It's such a feel-good gift, especially for anyone who loves to travel. The custom monogram adds such a nice personal touch too.
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
MS: My number one tip for gift giving is to start early! There's always delays around the holidays, so make sure you take that into account. Also, keep a running spreadsheet of who you need to get gifts for, including their address and sizing. I swear I makes life a whole lot easier. And that way, you'll always have a list of what you gave the year before so there aren't any repeats.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
MS: My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is being with my family. We are ALL about the holidays. I'm literally that person who has the Christmas lights go up the morning after Thanksgiving. I love baking and decorating the tree with my kids in our matching Christmas PJs. Making memories is so important.
Mark & Graham Holiday Pajamas
Mark & Graham has holiday pajamas for the whole family with plenty of festive options for adults, children, and babies.
Mark & Graham Italian Plaid Blanket Scarf
Molly chose this scarf for all of the "fashion lovers" on your shopping list. There are so many festive prints to choose from and they could all be customized with your initial or monogram.
Mark & Graham Terminal 1 Carry-On Luggage
If you're shopping with someone who loves to travel, Molly suggests Terminal 1 Luggage from Mark & Spencer. There are many colors to choose from and you can get additional bags and accessories to create your own coordinated set.
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Overnighter
Molly picked the Harvey Leather Overnighter as a great gift option for the men in your life.
Mark & Graham Personalized Puzzles
For the kids, Molly suggested the personalized holiday puzzles from Mark & Graham. The whole family can enjoy working on these together.
