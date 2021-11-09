Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special With Personalized Items From Molly Sims’ Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Molly Sims because we think you'll like her picks. Molly is a paid spokesperson for Mark & Graham. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There is just something so incredibly special about a personalized gift, right? Molly Sims recently told E! News, "I am all about customization. When you customize a gift, it makes it personal. It shows care and thought — and is really suitable for any type of occasion. Putting that personal touch on something really goes a long way in my opinion." The model, actress, and mom of three curated a gift guide with Mark & Graham, which includes lots of customizable products that your loved ones will appreciate.

Molly shared picks for the fashionistas, children, pet owners, and travel enthusiasts on your list with a wide range of price points. If you want to step up your gift giving game this season, take a cue from Molly's picks below.