Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party—Featuring Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a match—style-wise, at least!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted wearing identical plaid pajamas from her SKIMS line while recently celebrating Pete's 28th birthday. The festivities, which appear to have been held at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, included an appearance from Flavor Flav.
In photos shared by the Public Enemy rapper on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Pete can be seen rocking a brown button-up that matched Kim's pants and the top that was wrapped around her waist. A group shot taken from the celebration also featured Kris, who coordinated with her daughter and the birthday boy in a full sleep set of her own.
Flav wrote on his Instagram, "Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner."
Another picture showed Pete wearing Flav's signature clock around his neck. The King of Staten Island actor capped off his look with a neon pink shirt and patterned shorts.
"Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for," Flav added in the caption. "It lookz real good on you, happy birthday."
Kim has been spending time with Pete since making her SNL debut in October, prompting speculations around their status. Days before Halloween, the duo were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster at California's Knott's Berry Farm. They were later seen out and about in New York City together.
So what's really going on between these two? An insider close to Kim previously told E! News that while the KKW Beauty founder "isn't looking to date anyone right now," she does feel some chemistry with Pete.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure," the source shared. "Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."