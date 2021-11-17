Venus Williams' EleVen Activewear Brand Launches King Richard-Inspired Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to make a fashionable statement on and off the court, it's Venus Williams.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated King Richard biopic, which focuses on the impact of Venus' father on her and sister Serena's journey to becoming tennis legends, EleVen just dropped a new collection inspired by the film!

From bold warm-up jackets and classic dresses to sweat-wicking tennis skirts and matching polo shirts, the game-winning vintage styles from the tennis star's activewear brand will motivate you to pick up your racket and start practicing your backhand.

Below, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the capsule collection that we think you'll love, too!