How Jake Gyllenhaal Really Feels About the Attention Around Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Song

Is Jake Gyllenhaal seeing red?
That's the question many Taylor Swift fans have been wondering since the 31-year-old singer dropped an extended version of "All Too Well," her iconic breakup track rumored to be about the Donnie Darko star, on her recently-released album Red (Taylor's Version).
After all, with new scathing lyrics like "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age" and "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die," the song can certainly trigger a response from anyone.
Although Swifties are still in a reeling over re-recorded tune—not to mention its accompanying short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink—and dissecting each Easter egg, a source close to Jake tells E! News that the 40-year-old actor is paying no mind at all.
"Jake has no interest in any of it," the insider shares. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."
The source adds of Jake, "He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."
That seemed to be the case on Nov. 13, just a day after Red (Taylor's Version) was released, when Jake made an appearance the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles to support his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was being honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her new film The Lost Daughter. In a photo taken at the ceremony, he was seen casually chatting with Maggie, 44, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard.
Jake was romantically linked to Taylor for three months in 2010. When Red was released in 2012, many fans started speculating that some of the album's song—including her smash hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"—was about the fallout from the relationship.
Though Taylor herself has never confirmed or denied the theories behind Red, she did say in a 2013 issue of New York magazine that one of her exes reached out after listening to the record. "He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice," she recalled. "Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude."
For his part, Jake hasn't publicly addressed whether he is the inspiration behind "All Too Well," though his sister previously confirmed that Swifties have asked her about the track—and the famed scarf mentioned in the lyrics.
"You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "What is this?"
E! News reached out to Jake's rep for comment but didn't hear back.