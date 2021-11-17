How Jake Gyllenhaal Really Feels About the Attention Around Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Song

Watch : Taylor Swift Talks Directing First Short Film "All Too Well"

Is Jake Gyllenhaal seeing red?

That's the question many Taylor Swift fans have been wondering since the 31-year-old singer dropped an extended version of "All Too Well," her iconic breakup track rumored to be about the Donnie Darko star, on her recently-released album Red (Taylor's Version).

After all, with new scathing lyrics like "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age" and "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die," the song can certainly trigger a response from anyone.

Although Swifties are still in a reeling over re-recorded tune—not to mention its accompanying short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink—and dissecting each Easter egg, a source close to Jake tells E! News that the 40-year-old actor is paying no mind at all.

"Jake has no interest in any of it," the insider shares. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."