Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Shuts Down Romance Rumors With RHONY Alum Kelly Bensimon

These romance rumors may have come out of left field, but Alex Rodriguez is stepping up to the plate to put them to rest.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Page Six reported through a source that A-Rod and Kelly Killoren Bensimon, who is a real estate broker and former Real Housewives of New York City star, "have a cute and flirty text relationship."

A rep for the Bravo alum echoed similar sentiments.

"They've been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months," the rep stated to E! News. "She thinks he is charming and a gentleman. They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate."

However, Alex's rep is telling a different story about the type of communication he and Kelly have had.

In fact, the retired MLB player's rep denied that there's anything romantic going on between the two, and explained their conversations are strictly about business.