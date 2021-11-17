Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Shuts Down Romance Rumors With RHONY Alum Kelly Bensimon

These romance rumors may have come out of left field, but Alex Rodriguez is stepping up to the plate to put them to rest.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Page Six reported through a source that A-Rod and Kelly Killoren Bensimon, who is a real estate broker and former Real Housewives of New York City star, "have a cute and flirty text relationship."
A rep for the Bravo alum echoed similar sentiments.
"They've been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months," the rep stated to E! News. "She thinks he is charming and a gentleman. They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate."
However, Alex's rep is telling a different story about the type of communication he and Kelly have had.
In fact, the retired MLB player's rep denied that there's anything romantic going on between the two, and explained their conversations are strictly about business.
"[Kelly] reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it," Alex's rep put it bluntly. "There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there."
The rep continued, "A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes. Mr. Rodriguez is laser-focused on running Arod Corp, Timberwolves and being a present father for his daughters."
A source close to the situation told E! News that while they're unsure about the texting rumors, they "100 percent" know the sports broadcaster isn't romantically involved with Kelly.
Since April, Alex has been living the single life after he and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
A month later, the former New York Yankees player expressed that he was ready to embark on a new chapter.
"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he shared on Instagram Stories in May. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."
He concluded, "I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
A-Rod hasn't been the only one to move on with his life.
J.Lo rekindled her romance with her ex, Ben Affleck, whom she dated in the early aughts. Since reconnecting over the summer, Bennifer 2.0—as they're now called—haven't shied away from putting their romance on display.
"They are madly in love," a source recently revealed to E! News. "Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love."
The insider added, "They are making many plans and looking forward to their future together."
As for Kelly? The reality TV personality appeared on Real Housewives of New York City from season two to season four. Now, she is a real estate agent in the Big Apple and works with the company Douglas Elliman. She was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, but they broke up in 2007.