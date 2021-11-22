2021 American Music Awards: See Every Show-Stopping Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

It's that time of year again!

The 2021 American Music Awards kicked off with a bang on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Music's biggest and brightest stars shut down the red carpet with fabulous and fierce fashion.

From dressing in over-the-top looks to pushing the boundaries with risky designs, celebrities didn't miss a beat in the style department. Not that fans would expect anything less, of course!

And with Cardi B slated to host the ceremony, you know fans are in for a real fashion treat throughout the night. As the rapper previously stated about her role, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Plus, nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and several others are scheduled to perform, which can only mean their sets are guaranteed to be just as epic as their onstage looks.