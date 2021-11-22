American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

2021 American Music Awards: See Every Show-Stopping Look as the Stars Arrive

Top artists and newcomers alike stepped out in style to celebrate the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. But don't just take our word for it, see all of the fab looks on the red carpet below!

By Alyssa Morin Nov 22, 2021 1:04 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music Awards
Watch: 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

It's that time of year again!

The 2021 American Music Awards kicked off with a bang on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Music's biggest and brightest stars shut down the red carpet with fabulous and fierce fashion.

From dressing in over-the-top looks to pushing the boundaries with risky designs, celebrities didn't miss a beat in the style department. Not that fans would expect anything less, of course!

And with Cardi B slated to host the ceremony, you know fans are in for a real fashion treat throughout the night. As the rapper previously stated about her role, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Plus, nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee StallionBad Bunny and several others are scheduled to perform, which can only mean their sets are guaranteed to be just as epic as their onstage looks.

photos
Remember All These Former Couples at the American Music Awards

But before awards are handed out and music's top artists hit the stage, take a closer look at all of the stylish red carpet moments in our gallery below!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Cardi B

In Schiaparelli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

In David Koma.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bad Bunny
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Billy Porter

In Botter.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rachel Zegler

In Carolina Herrera.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
BTS

In Louis Vuitton.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey

In Monsoori.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Becky G

In Raisa Vanessa.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

In Zuhair Murad.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly & Casie Colson Baker

In custom Ashton Michael.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Marsai Martin

In Missoni.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Diplo

In Dries Van Noten.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Michelle Young
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Madelyn Cline
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jimmy Jan
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Joey Fatone & Drew Lachey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Ilda Mason
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kali Uchis
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Tainy
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
JoJo

In Usama Ishtay.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Giveon
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Alicia Etheredge & Bobby Brown
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Ian Smith & Matthew Taylor
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Erica Banks
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Iann Dior

In Raf Simons.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Blake Gray & Amelie Zilber
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
D-Nice
photos
View More Photos From 2021 American Music Awards: See Every Star

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

3

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Makes Justin Timberlake Reference

Click here for the latest updates on the 2021 American Music Awards.

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

3

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Makes Justin Timberlake Reference

4

2021 American Music Awards: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Jay-Z into Rock Hall