Awesome Gifts for Under $50

Is your holiday shopping list way longer than you expected? Getting presents for friends, family, co-workers, and everyone else on your list can be pretty expensive, but it doesn't have to be. There's no need to come up short on gifting great presents because we found some amazing products under $50 that will impress all of your favorite people.
We found a five-piece Peter Thomas Roth face mask set for anyone in need of self-care. A portable phone charger is a thoughtful gift for a person on the go. If someone in your life is striving for a healthier lifestyle, they might love an air fryer. Check out those gifts and more budget-friendly picks below.
Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control
If you don't already have an air fryer, now is a great time to get one. The Dash Compact Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, which means you can cook fried food without sacrificing any flavor. Most importantly, the air fryer is quick and easy to use, which includes cleaning thanks to its dishwasher-safe components. Plus, you'll have less to worry about with the device's auto shut-off feature.
If you have any style preferences, this is available in five different colors. This air fryer has 10,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Williams-Sonoma Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set
Williams-Sonoma teamed up with Casamigos, the tequila brand owned by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, to create the ultimate gift set. The kit has the Casamigos' Blackberry Basil Smash Cocktail Mixer, Signature Margarita Cocktail Mixer, Salty Sweet Orange Cocktail Rimmer, and a Pink Himalayan Salt Rimmer. It's just what you need to host an event and it's also a great present for anyone who enjoys a cocktail.
Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set
If shopping clean beauty is a priority, then the Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set is perfect for you. It includes six of Sephora's bestselling clean beauty products: Tower 28 Beauty JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm, Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush, Milk Makeup Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment, ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara in Classic Black, Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas, and the Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter. This set has a $92 value, but you can get all of these products for just $36.
Olive and June Limited Edition Winter Mani System
This set from Olive & June includes everything you need for a salon-level manicure without leaving the house. The nail polish bottle has a handle that's easy to hold and allows you to paint both hands perfectly. The kit also includes a super glossy top coat, cuticle serum, nail polish remover, nail buffer, clippers, nail file, and a clean-up brush to wipe away mistakes. The best part? They. Do. Not Chip. You can choose the seven nail polish colors that you like the most.
Skechers JGoldcrown: BOBS Too Cozy- Lodge Love
Internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown brings his iconic #Lovewall heart designs to these super cozy slippers. The have a faux-fur trim and the midsole cushioned with Skechers Memory Foam footbed. For every BOBS purchase, a donation is made to animals in need.
Naked Cashmere Spencer Cashmere Headband
Wear this cashmere headband as the accessory that brings your holiday outfit together. Or you can even wear it as an eye mask to block out the darkness and relax. It's made from 100% cashmere and there are four versatile colors to choose from.
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger
You'll never have to worry about your phone battery dying when you have this portable phone charger on hand. It's small, light, and powerful enough to charge your iPhone, Galaxy phone, or even an iPad mini several times over.
Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis 5-Piece Mask Kit
This five-piece set includes mini versions of all your favorite face masks from Peter Thomas Roth. You will get the Blue Marine Algae Intense Hydrating Mask, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator. This gift has a $35 value, but you can get all of these for just $19.
