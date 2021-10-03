20 Gifts for Kids of Every Age

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays will be here before you know it. If you have kids to shop for this year, now's the time to get started!
We know what you're thinking—October just started. There's still plenty of time before you need to start worrying about Christmas shopping. While the holidays are still a couple of months away, the gifts kids tend to want most typically sell out really quickly. If the kids in your life are into Paw Patrol, LOL Surprise! or anything tech-related, it's not a bad idea to get your shopping done as soon as possible.
From fun playsets to electric ride-ons, we've rounded up all the toys kids will be wanting this year. Check those out below.
Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset
It's time to go on the ultimate adventure with Bluey! This 12-piece playset includes the Heeler 4WD family vehicle and three Bluey figures.
Kidzone Electric Ride On Bumper Car
We wish these were around when we were kids! The Kidzone Electric Bumper Car is a ride-on toy car that can spin a full 360 degrees. It comes in 10 different colors, and it has nearly 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
Paw Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower
This one is a total must-have for the Paw Patrol fan in your life. The Paw Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower stands three feet tall and includes a transforming light-up rescue lamp, a command center, a pup elevator, vehicle lifts and more.
CoComelon Musical Yellow School Bus
Kids will love singing along to this adorable CoComelon musical school bus, which comes with a bonus J.J. figure.
Squishy Little Dumpling
Coco, the Cotton Candy Cloud, a new addition to the My Squishy Little Dumplings squad, will be your kid's new BFF. Although she's palm-sized, she has a huge personality and is a lot of fun.
Hover-1 My First Hoverboard
Hoverboards are still a must-have item for kids, and this starter board is safe and a lot of fun.
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle
LEGO's Super Mario Bowser's Castle was named Playset of the Year by The Toy Association. Kids will love battling the ultimate final boss while creating their own unique world.
Funko Snapsies Mix and Match Blind Capsule
Capsule collectibles are so much fun because you never know what you're going to get. With Snapsies, kids can collect fun animals with their own unique looks, accessories and personalities. The best part is, the snap technology allows for an endless amount of combinations. You'll want to get the kids more than one!
Monobeach Princess Tent
This fairytale-inspired play tent is perfect for the princess in your life. It can be used both indoors and out, plus the included star lights make this so magical. Amazon reviewers rate this one highly!
LumiPets Nursery Night Lights for Kids
LumiPets are LED nursery night lights that come in the shapes of adorable animals. They're so soft, kids can even cuddle with them at night.
LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises Doll Playset
The LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises Doll Playset is a beautiful multi-story house that stands four feet tall. It's a must for fans of LOL Surprise! dolls and OMG Fashion dolls. This one's selling out fast, so be sure to snag one as soon as possible!
Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel
This highly rated two-sided easel from Crayola will allow kids to let their imaginations run wild. You'll enjoy seeing how creative they can be.
Barbie Vanity Playset With Exclusive Doll
Barbie is still as fabulous as ever! This vanity-inspired playset comes with accessories, hair extensions, hangers and an exclusive Barbie doll.
VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer
Kids will have a ton of fun with the one! The VTech KidiZoom camera will give kids a chance to click and print photos instantly. It also comes with over 100 templates for comic strips, print games, greeting cards and more.
Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set
The Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem track set is guaranteed to win you a lot of points with the kids. They'll have a lot of fun watching the vehicles go around the huge the 28-inch loop.
VTech Hover Pup Dance and Follow Learning Toy
The adorable VTech Hover Pup Dance is perfect for little ones. It's an interactive educational toy that will teach kids about numbers, counting, music and feelings. They'll have a lot of fun while learning.
furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn
The furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn is an interactive light-up plush that comes with over 30 sounds and reactions. It's soft, snuggly and super cute.
Healthy Roots Doll Zoe
This award-winning doll is 18 inches tall and has naturally curly hair that can be washed and styled. Plus, the Zoe doll is so sweet and will quickly become your kid's new BFF.
Nerf Elite 2.0 Flip-32
The fun never stops with the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flip-32 blaster which can fire darts from the front and the rear. Reviewers say this is one of the best Nerf guns ever.
Step2 Paw Patrol Coaster Ride-On
This Paw Patrol-themed ride-on featuring the character Chase is such a cool gift. It has over nine feet of track and features flashing lights and sounds from the show.
If you're looking for more gifts to shop this holiday season, check out 20 Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return.