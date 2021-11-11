Will Poulter Shares Insight Into His Training for Marvel Role

Watch : Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy"

Is Will Poulter drinking five protein shakes a day on the road to his super fit Marvel body?

Maybe not, but the 28-year-old actor is sharing one of his biggest training tips—discipline. "I've just come to terms with everything that required now," he said during an interview with GQ U.K.

"Filming starts in a month or so, [I'm] definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone."

Social media was abuzz in October when they noticed the Maze Runner star had a sudden fitness glow up. Far from the lanky kid that starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in We're the Millers, the British star has enhanced his physique for his introduction into the Marvel universe—and to give Chris Hemsworth a run for his money.

"I'm constantly reminded of the importance of taking care of my mental health," he told the publication