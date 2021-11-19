KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The biggest and brightest music stars set the red carpet ablaze with fierce and fabulous fashion at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 18. See all the show-stopping moments below.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 19, 2021
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesLatinxLatin Grammy Awards
Watch: Sebastian Yatra Talks Latin Grammy Noms & Michael Buble Collab

Ready, set, glam!

On Nov. 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards kicked off on a high note at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The star-studded ceremony will celebrate a special theme that just might spark some extra inspiration throughout the night. According to the awards show, the theme is "Rediscovering Life Through Music," which will encourage people to reflect on "what's important in life using music as a storyline."

And considering last year's event was reimagined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, music's biggest and brightest stars made sure to pull out all of the stops for the occasion.

Case in point? Celebrities stepped out in fierce and fabulous fashion that ranged from larger-than-life designs to ultra-sexy dresses and bold suits. Hands down, there was no shortage of swoon-worthy style moments.

With Bad Bunny, Christina AguileraDana PaolaNatalia Lafourcade, Ozuna and many other style stars slated to hit the stage later, fans can expect to see even more epic looks during the show.

photos
Latin Grammys 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

But before awards are handed out and the top performers take the stage, see all of the stylish red carpet moments in our gallery below. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Christina Aguilera
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Becky G
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Gloria Estefan
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Taina Marie Melendez and Ozuna
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Mon Laferte
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Roselyn Sanchez
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Keityn
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sofia Reyes
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
AleMor
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Lorena Garcia
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Chiquis
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ana Brenda Contreras
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Liliana Gil Valletta
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Pedro Capó
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Lasso
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Galilea Montijo
Shy McGrath/WireImage
Farina
Denise Truscello/Getty
Carlos Rivera
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Marco Mares
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Snow Tha Product
BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images
Paloma Mami
Arturo Holmes/Getty
Bella Thorne
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Anitta
BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images
Juliana Velasquez
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Nathy Peluso
John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Giulia Be
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Clarissa Molina
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Akapellah
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Boza
photos
View More Photos From Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star

Get the latest and greatest updates on the 2021 Latin Grammys here.

