Emily in Paris Creator Reminds Us How We Should Say the Netflix Show's Name

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Before we can say "bonjour" to season two of Emily in Paris, we need some clarity on how to say the show's name.

For those who need a refresher, back in November 2020, Netflix claimed in a tweet that we've been pronouncing the name of the show wrong this entire time. Mon dieu, that's awkward!

"Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme," the streamer wrote in a tweet at the time.

But before you start going all fancy and saying "Emily in Par-ee," the creator of the series, Darren Star, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that that isn't necessarily the case. "For those who like to pronounce it that way, I'm all for it," Star said. "But for me, it's Emily in Paris."

Star straightened out some other things as well, including the fact that Lily Collin's character, Emily Cooper, is supposed to be annoying. "I can see why people were irritated by that," Star explained. "But it's part of her learning curve, and that's where the tension in the show lies."

Here's hoping Emily matures a bit when season two premieres on December 22.