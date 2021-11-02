How Emily in Paris Is Addressing Representation Criticism in Season 2

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Lily Collins says there will be more diversity and inclusion in the second season of Emily in Paris.

The 32-year-old actress addressed the criticism the show received around representation in its first season during an interview for Elle U.K.'s December cover story.

"For me as Emily, but also as a producer on [the show], after season one, hearing people's thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we're living in and what's right, and moral and correct and should be done," she said. "And [that was] something that I felt passionate about. [The producers] all believed in the same things. And I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways. Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new storylines to different characters, which was really important."