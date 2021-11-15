Emily in Paris Creator Reminds Us How We Should Say the Netflix Show's Name

Before we can say "bonjour" to season two of Emily in Paris, we need some clarity on how to say the show's name.
For those who need a refresher, back in November 2020, Netflix claimed in a tweet that we've been pronouncing the name of the show wrong this entire time. Mon dieu, that's awkward!
"Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme," the streamer wrote in a tweet at the time.
But before you start going all fancy and saying "Emily in Par-ee," the creator of the series, Darren Star, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that that isn't necessarily the case. "For those who like to pronounce it that way, I'm all for it," Star said. "But for me, it's Emily in Paris."
Star straightened out some other things as well, including the fact that Lily Collin's character, Emily Cooper, is supposed to be annoying. "I can see why people were irritated by that," Star explained. "But it's part of her learning curve, and that's where the tension in the show lies."
Here's hoping Emily matures a bit when season two premieres on December 22.
Emily in Paris became Netflix's most popular comedy series in 2020, with 58 million views in one month alone. But the series didn't just get views, it also garnered a lot of criticism. Yet Star says he doesn't bring it back to the writer's room. "That's like writing to a focus group," the creator said. "It's not how anything good ever gets done," the creator says.
There is one critique that Star paid attention too though: "Why do all the French people speak English to each other when Emily isn't around?" Due to the fact the series was originally supposed to air on Paramount Network rather than an international platform, the creators decided it was best to have the French speak English, rather than have subtitles. But Star teased that that's about to change.
"This season, we spend a lot more time with our French characters, and when they're not with Emily, they're speaking French," Star shared. "I love that American audiences are watching foreign shows with subtitles and it's not something that bothers them at all. In fact, they prefer the authenticity of seeing characters speak in their language when they logically would."
So you're saying we get to listen to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) speak in French more? Swoon!
Season two of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.