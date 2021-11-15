Britney Spears Is on "Cloud 9" After the Termination of Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is enjoying the sweet taste of freedom.
Since a judge announced the termination of the singer's conservatorship on Nov. 12, the pop star has been savoring the little things, like visiting a restaurant with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
"What an amazing weekend…I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night!!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"
She continued, "I mean after 13 years…I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!! I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I'm forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory….I love my fans so much…so thank you!!!!"
According to a source, Britney isn't wasting any time in making plans. Whether it's shopping in public, dining at a restaurant like Hollywood hot spot Catch or driving in Sam's car, the "Gimme More" singer is ready to enjoy some simple pleasures.
At the same time, some think Britney's new reality will take some getting used to.
"It's a bit of a shock to her," our source shared. "It was really overwhelming for her to go out over the weekend. She was very anxious about the paparazzi and people inside the restaurant. It was a lot at once for her to experience, but she is truly happy she has the freedom to even go out or have dinner in a public place."
But according to those close to Britney, the positives far outweigh any negatives when it comes to the next stage of her life.
"She's excited and relieved and feels like she can finally breathe again," a second source told E! News. "She's been stressed out and worried things wouldn't work out the way that they did. She's thrilled and also a bit shocked that she is finally free. She has wanted this for so long she doesn't know what to do first. She's also a little bit anxious and nervous. She doesn't know what's next."
While it's unclear whether Britney has interest in making new music or performing again, multiple sources say she is simply taking in her new reality. If fans are "Lucky," perhaps her future plans will include some fresh tunes.
"She wants to be creative, she wants to travel and take long drives. She really wants to marry Sam," the second source shared. "She wants a fresh start and that's what she's gotten. She's going to enjoy the moment and spend time with Sam for now. She's letting it all sink in before she starts making any big plans."