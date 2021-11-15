Britney Spears Is on "Cloud 9" After the Termination of Her Conservatorship

Watch : Inside Britney Spears' First Weekend of FREEDOM

Britney Spears is enjoying the sweet taste of freedom.

Since a judge announced the termination of the singer's conservatorship on Nov. 12, the pop star has been savoring the little things, like visiting a restaurant with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

"What an amazing weekend…I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night!!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

She continued, "I mean after 13 years…I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!! I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I'm forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory….I love my fans so much…so thank you!!!!⁣"

According to a source, Britney isn't wasting any time in making plans. Whether it's shopping in public, dining at a restaurant like Hollywood hot spot Catch or driving in Sam's car, the "Gimme More" singer is ready to enjoy some simple pleasures.