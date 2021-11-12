Britney Spears Speaks Out After Her Conservatorship is Terminated: "I'm Gonna Cry"

Watch : Britney Spears Speaks on End of Conservatorship

Britney Spears is celebrating the "best day ever."

On Friday, Nov. 12, a judge terminated the singer's conservatorship, which has controlled her life for 13 years.

The 39-year-old pop star addressed the news on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!!" Britney wrote. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever." She added, "praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

In another post, Britney reiterated that she "can't freaking believe it."

Following the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart told fans, "What's next for Britney—and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade—is up to one person: Britney."

Friday's session was the first hearing about the singer's conservatorship since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her co-conservator on Sept. 29.