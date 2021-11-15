How Jen Shah's Shocking Arrest Played Out on RHOSLC

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

A Housewives episode for the history books.

Jen Shah's arrest finally played out on tonight's Nov. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and it was shocking to say the least. The episode had fans on the edges of their seats from start to finish as her co-stars found out in real time about allegations of fraud and money laundering against Shah and her assistant (Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021).

The ep picked up right after Jen fled filming last week after getting a call right as she, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen were about to leave on a bus to the group vacation to Vail.

Whitney and Lisa call their husbands to tell them what happened and Heather suggests she might have gotten a "tip off" about the raid. Heather then calls and texts Jen but gets no answer.

After they depart for their getaway, Lisa calls not one, not two but six (!) of her lawyers "on payroll" to get guidance on what could be going on, leading Whitney and Heather to wonder if Lisa knows more about Jen's life than she's admitted. "She's acting very odd," Whitney says of Lisa.