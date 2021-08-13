Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

RHOSLC Season 2 Trailer: Jen Shah Panics Over Arrest in Explosive Preview

Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby faces "cult" rumors and meet the new Housewife Jennie Nguyen making her season 2 debut.

Watch: "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

We feel a chill in the air.

Bravo has finally released the highly anticipated trailers for season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The explosive promo does not shy away from Jen Shah's legal troubles and the drama it causes with the other ladies. But first, let's meet the new Housewife on the scene.

Returning RHOSLC cast members Jen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby are joined by new Housewife Jennie Nguyen, who Jen describes as a "firecracker."

Cut to Jennie telling Jen to "shut the f--k" up during a heated argument in the showy wilderness. "Jennie is throwing down," Heather reacts.

Later, when Jennie's husband suggests "What if we get a sister wife?" so they can have more children, she explodes, "I'm pissed!"

Meanwhile, Meredith's son Brooks accuses Jen of liking nasty tweets about him calling him a "sissy bitch." Then there's rumors about Mary's church: "All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader," Whitney claims.

As for Jen's legal drama (the Bravolebrity was arrested on Mar. 31 for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme and later plead not guilty to fraud charges), she sobs over the thought of jail and not seeing her kids.

"Do you know how f--king scared I am?!" she cries in one scene before later joking with her attorney, "Do I need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?"

Later, Meredith tells the group, "Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?"

Then Whitney drops a bombshell directed at Meredith: "It looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted."

Jen explodes, "I swear to god if you have anything to do with the bulls--t charges against me, Meredith, you're f--king disgusting. You're f--king fraudulent."
"Who's calling who a fraud?" Meredith fires back. "Love you, baby."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

