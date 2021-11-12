Here's Proof That Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

The Simple Life may be over, but Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship is forever.

Despite their rocky past, the pair proved that their decades-long bond remains unbroken on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Nicole was spotted at Paris' wedding to Carter Reum. In a photo taken from the nuptials, the two were seen sharing a laugh at the star-studded affair, which was held at the Bel Air, Calif., estate that once belonged to Paris' grandfather.

Though Paris stunned in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown for her walk down the aisle, she switched into a Ghalia Lav number complete with a bodice and tulle skirt—the second out of three looks of the entire evening—for the reception. There, the bride greeted Nicole, who wore a black floor-length dress for the occasion, and mingled with other guests including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Rachel Zoe.

Paris and Nicole, who've known each other since they were kids, starred on five seasons of The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. The two had a falling-out around the time the show ended, though they appeared to have quashed their beef in recent years.