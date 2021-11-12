Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Here's Proof That Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

Not only was Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum the hottest event of the season, but it also saw a sweet The Simple Life reunion with her pal Nicole Richie.

The Simple Life may be over, but Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship is forever.

Despite their rocky past, the pair proved that their decades-long bond remains unbroken on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Nicole was spotted at Paris' wedding to Carter Reum. In a photo taken from the nuptials, the two were seen sharing a laugh at the star-studded affair, which was held at the Bel Air, Calif., estate that once belonged to Paris' grandfather. 

Though Paris stunned in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown for her walk down the aisle, she switched into a Ghalia Lav number complete with a bodice and tulle skirt—the second out of three looks of the entire evening—for the reception. There, the bride greeted Nicole, who wore a black floor-length dress for the occasion, and mingled with other guests including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Rachel Zoe.

Paris and Nicole, who've known each other since they were kids, starred on five seasons of The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. The two had a falling-out around the time the show ended, though they appeared to have quashed their beef in recent years.

During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nicole explained that although she doesn't talk to Paris every day, she still considers the DJ and hotel heiress one of her friends.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there," she said at the time. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through."

And being there for your friend's big day? Loves it!

Scroll on to see more photos from Paris' wedding.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Final Touches

Paris wore an Oscar de La Renta embroidered dress for the big day.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride

Paris, who carried a white floral arrangement, wrote on Instagram that "my forever begins today."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
This Is Hot

Carter wore a Zegna tux for his "I dos." 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Proud Parents

Kathy and Richard had the best view.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Tissues Please

"The ceremony was very emotional," a source tells E! News.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Disney Magic

Kathy held up Belle and Cinderella dolls during the ceremony.

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Beautiful Bridesmaids

Her bridesmaids donned pink gowns by Alice & Olivia.

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Sisters Forever

The bridal party included sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, as well as Farrah Aldjufrie, Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum Hammond and Brooke Wiederhorn.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Perfect View

Paris treated her bridesmaids to bracelets by Tzuri.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Making Memories

Oscar de la Renta described Paris' gown as a "pressed flower ballgown and veil" that was hand-embroidered by eight modistes over the course of 1,400 hours.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Look of Love

The bride and groom looked into each other's eyes during this magical moment. "The day we've ALL been waiting for is finally here!" Paris wrote on social media on Nov. 11.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
They Do!

You may kiss the bride!

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Cheers to New Beginnings

Oscar de la Renta described this moment as "Bridal Bliss."

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Best Bros

Nigel Curtiss designed the tuxes for the groomsmen.

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Family Affair

The Hiltons celebrated as a family.

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Meet the Newlyweds

"Paris and Carter both teared up while reading their vows," the insider reveals. "It was really special and you could tell they are in love."

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Paris Says Yes

It's the start of something new.

Jose Villa/Shutterstock
First Dance

According to the source, Carter had a "surprise" dance for Paris. "It was a really special moment and everyone went wild over it," the insider dishes. "He brought out the dance moves and It was super cute and thoughtful Paris was so shocked and had a huge smile on her face."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Let's Eat

Their wedding cake was a stunning six feet tall—with a crown on top, natch.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Keeping Up With Wedding Guests

Aside from the ceremony, guests dined on a meal by Wolfgang Puck, along with a caviar station by The Caviar Co.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian

Nicole hung out with Kim at the table. Our source notes Nicole and Emma Roberts were hanging out for the majority of the night. "They were drinking and catching up for awhile while entering the venue," the insider explains.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato performed "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston, according to the source, who says, "It was really touching and Paris teared up during it."

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paula Adbul

The American Idol judge got down on the dance floor.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman

The fashion designer and her husband attended Paris and Carter's nuptials in Bel-Air.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson & Jordan Barrett

Ashley and Jordan were among the guests. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kim Petras

Kim took the mic to honor the newlyweds.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson

Emma and her friend Cade smiled as they attended together.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Kimora Lee Simmons

Kim rocked a black Balenciaga gown to the party. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha

Bebe posed in her strapless number.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato

The singer was on hand to perform at the glitzy event.

