See the And Just Like That Trailer Kick Off a Stylish New Journey For the SATC Cast

Ladies, your table is ready.

Get ready Sex and the City fans! Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie are coming to you on Dec. 9. So, make sure to mark your calendars and pour yourself a cosmopolitan.

On Nov. 12, HBO Max dropped a new teaser for the highly–anticipated SATC reboot, And Just Like That. And, we truly could not be more excited.

In the clip, the BFFs Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are standing together in their stylish attire with their backs to the camera. Then they are summoned to what is destined to be the best ladies who lunch in TV history, when the restaurant hostess says, "Ladies your table is ready."

The sun shines over New York City as Carrie (Parker) brings light to our lives and states, "They say some things never change, but the truth is life is full of surprises. As your story unfolds the city reinvents itself. And, just like that a new chapter begins."