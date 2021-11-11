Go Inside the Barbie Bash Rob Kardashian Threw for Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday

Watch : Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Dream's 5th Birthday

A Barbie Dreamhouse.

Dream Kardashian turned five years old on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and no one was more excited than her dad, Rob Kardashian.

To celebrate the special occasion, Rob threw his and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little girl the ultimate Barbie-themed party, complete with hundreds of balloons, a massive dollhouse, multiple cakes, a giant Barbie box and so much more.

Khloe Kardashian shared snapshots of the extravagant decorations on her Instagram Stories, crediting Los Angeles-based party company Balloon and Paper for creating "a literal Barbie dream," and her brother for putting it all together. "The best daddy," Khloe wrote of Rob alongside a video of the set-up.

The Good American founder also posed for a sweet video with Dream, who was rocking a pretty-in-pink Barbie outfit and matching bow in her hair.

Khloe's own daughter, True Thompson was of course in attendance—along with lots of Dream's other cousins, based on the noise in the background of one video—and could be seen playing around at an arts and crafts table.