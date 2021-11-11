The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind the Jester and Pepper

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Two celebrities experienced instant sorrow on the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Fox competition series aired its group A semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which featured the end of the line for not one but two performers. Helping the judges make sense of everything was guest panelist will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame.

Tonight, Group A was represented by the Bull belting out "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Pepper delivering an emotional rendition of "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles, Jester mixing things up with "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys and Skunk performing "At Last" by Etta James.

Things got exciting when judge Ken Jeong became convinced that Pepper was Sara Bareilles, and so he used up the "Take It Off" buzzer on his guess. Alas, the hunch was incorrect, and the onetime-use buzzer went to waste.

In the end, Jester was the first one sent home, and he was revealed to be The Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten, which none of the judges had predicted.