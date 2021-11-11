See the It's Always Sunny Gang Head to Ireland in Hilarious Season 15 Trailer

It may be always rainy in Ireland, but not for long!
Thanks to the luck of the Irish, and the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, that is. After three long years without our favorite Irish pub owners, FXX released the official trailer for season 15 of the comedy on Nov. 10. Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) return and they're heading to Ireland on vacation.
The new footage shows Charlie finding the Irish version of himself, the death of Frank's business partner, Dee hosting an acting workshop and Mac trying to become a Catholic priest.
"I only want the big man upstairs, the only man that can fill me up," Mac hilariously says in the trailer. "Well, him and his son, and the Holy Spirit. I'll take all three of them at once." Wow, we have really missed this show.
The trailer also reveals that Frank was business partners with late convict Jeffrey Epstein. He explains to the gang, "I was on the sex island, but only for the snorkeling."
This show isn't afraid to go there, huh.
The new trailer follows the December 2020 announcement that FXX renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia through season 18, making it the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history. As Frank would say, "Sew me into the couch," because we have a lot of TV to watch!
Slainté to a hilarious 15th season and many more to come! For a peek at season 15, watch the trailer for yourself above.
The new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres Dec. 1 on FXX.