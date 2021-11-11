CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the It's Always Sunny Gang Head to Ireland in Hilarious Season 15 Trailer

We found gold at the end of the rainbow, and it's a new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Check out the season 15 trailer here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 11, 2021 1:44 AMTags
TVDanny DevitoIt's Always Sunny In PhiladelphiaCelebrities
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

It may be always rainy in Ireland, but not for long! 

Thanks to the luck of the Irish, and the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, that is. After three long years without our favorite Irish pub owners, FXX released the official trailer for season 15 of the comedy on Nov. 10. Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) return and they're heading to Ireland on vacation.

The new footage shows Charlie finding the Irish version of himself, the death of Frank's business partner, Dee hosting an acting workshop and Mac trying to become a Catholic priest.

"I only want the big man upstairs, the only man that can fill me up," Mac hilariously says in the trailer. "Well, him and his son, and the Holy Spirit. I'll take all three of them at once." Wow, we have really missed this show.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

The trailer also reveals that Frank was business partners with late convict Jeffrey Epstein. He explains to the gang, "I was on the sex island, but only for the snorkeling."

This show isn't afraid to go there, huh.

Winter TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

2

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

3

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

The new trailer follows the December 2020 announcement that FXX renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia through season 18, making it the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history. As Frank would say, "Sew me into the couch," because we have a lot of TV to watch!

Slainté to a hilarious 15th season and many more to come! For a peek at season 15, watch the trailer for yourself above.

The new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres Dec. 1 on FXX.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

2

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

3

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

4

Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton Over Pic of Son Deacon

5

CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive