Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton’s Holiday Gift Picks Are Thoughtful, Fashionable, and Affordable

We interviewed Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like their picks. Kyle and Kathy are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Live Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards love a product, we just have to try it out. Thankfully, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars love to share their shopping recommendations with their friends, family, and followers. In an interview with E! News, the sisters talked about their appreciation for the Amazon Gifts page, especially since they have so many family members to shop for. Kathy explained, "I am very thoughtful with what I buy my sisters. They're easy to shop for and I enjoy that. But it can get very hard though with the rest of the family. You've got to remember I have lots of children to buy gifts for, my sons. I have a new son-in-law. I have my other son-in-law, James. It's a lot. I'm happy I have Amazon."

Kathy jokingly told Kyle, "Your shopping list is easy for all girls," elaborating, "you know exactly what's on-trend, what they're going to wear, and what they have in their closet." However, shopping can get a bit complicated for the mother of four, who shared, "I really like to think about who the person is. I torture myself thinking and analyzing about what people are going to enjoy and what a gift would mean to someone. I put a lot of time into picking gifts." And that's why Amazon is so clutch during the holiday season.