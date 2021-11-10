See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Watch : Selena Gomez Proves Her Knife Skills to Jamie Oliver

Selena Gomez just blessed us with an early holiday gift, so if you're ready come and get it.

Selena has been sleighing the game with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for two seasons and the singer is back for a third with more chefs, more recipes, more friends and family, and a whole lot more fun. The series raised $360,000 for 23 organizations during its first two seasons, with guest chef highlighting a different charity in each episode. The excitement continues this season on HBO Max with chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe and more, as they make group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.

In an E! exclusive clip, Selena takes on a chicken dish with guest chef Jamie Oliver, with rosemary, chili, preserved lemon, and one messy pomegranate. Is this holiday dish a recipe for disaster? (Sorry, we had to.)