Fans Think Chris Evans' Instagram Story Holds a Clue About His Rumored Romance With Selena Gomez

The heart wants what the heart wants, and apparently the hearts of Selenators want Chris Evans and Selena Gomez to date.

Fans continue to comb Chris' and Selena's social media profiles for a clue that they're dating, and while there's no solid evidence thus far, some people think the Captain America actor's recent Instagram Story is their most solid lead yet.

In the brief clip captioned, "Rainy day activities," the 40-year-old Marvel star plays the piano. It's an innocent enough Instagram Story, but some noticed that there was a brunette's reflection in the lower left corner of the video.

Earlier this month, Chris and Selena's followers started speculating that they could be dating or hanging out after they noticed the Captain America lead was following the pop star. Moreover, a Selena Gomez fan account posted alleged photographic evidence, claiming, "Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant."

E! News previously debunked those rumors, revealing that the photo of their secret rendezvous was actually taken outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles in November 2017.