Reign Disick Debuts Shaved Head in Scott Disick’s Latest Adorable Photo

Watch : Scott Disick Hangs With Son Reign Amid Kourtney's Engagement

Fresh 'do, fireplace and quality father-son time? Yep, it's the "best night ever," according to Scott Disick.

The father of three snapped adorable pics of son Reign Disick, 6, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, including a photo capturing Reign's new 'do. "How ya doin' guy?" Scott joked with an up close photo of Reign fake frowning over his new shaved head.

Scott added, "Best night ever," as Penelope laid down beside the fire in her pajamas.

Scott has been sharing a series of cute family moments with Penelope and his "boyz" Reign and Mason Disick following ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. From "Hanukkah shopping" to dining out with his "best friend" Mason and boating with P, Scott has been gushing over his kids.

And, Reign's bedtime has been especially cozy in recent weeks thanks to Scott's adorable nighttime pics. "Goodnight son," Scott captioned on Nov. 5 as Reign had a sleepy smile while wrapped in a blanket.