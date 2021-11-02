Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Scott Disick Embraces "Boats n Hoes" During Breezy Miami Vacation

Scott Disick is living life in the fast lane—115 mph, to be exact. 

The single Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off his speedy boat-captaining skills on Nov. 1, with a series of Instagram Stories during his Miami vacation. "Boat life," Scott captioned a selfie. "One of the reasons I love life." 

Scott split with model Amelia Hamlin on Sept. 7, following alleged Instagram DM drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker. Amid reports of how Scott is handling the engagement news, the Talentless founder jetted off to Miami for a vacation following Halloween

The father of three also posted a portrait of him driving the boat, writing, "Boats n hoes." The Step Brothers reference was a callback to Lord Disick's previous "boyz night" excursion with sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, on Oct. 28.

Now, Scott shared a new pic of Mason looking like a mini adult over dinner. "Best things in life r free," Scott joked as Mason chowed down on a pasta dinner.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Since Kourtney's engagement to Travis was made public on Oct. 17, Scott has been focusing on spending time with his kidsA source told E! News that Scott "will always care for Kourtney" no matter where life takes them. "She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that." 

And although Scott will "always be part of the Kardashian family," he has apparently been "feeling low" following the engagement news, according to a source.

Instagram

To lift his spirits, Scott has been helping Reign, Mason and Penelope, 9, get into the holiday spirit as the family enters a new era. 

See Scott's vacay pics above, and check out how much Mason has grown below!

Instagram
Happy Meal

After a day out on the boat in Miami, Mason was treated to a "free" luxe pasta dinner with dad Scott on Nov. 1. 

Instagram
BFF Alert

Scott sweetly called Mason is "best friend" over lunch on Oct. 24. Look how grown up Mason is!

Instagram
Lemonade Stand Memories

Scott shared a cute throwback pic of Mason selling lemonade in the Hamptons. "Found this oldie but oh so goody," Scott captioned in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cheer Squad

Mason cheers on sister Penelope during her horseback riding lesson in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

Mason and Kourt enjoy son fun in the sun over summer 2021.

instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age nine with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Mason learned from the best!

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

photos
View More Photos From Mason Disick's Childhood Pics
