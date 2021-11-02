Scott Disick Embraces "Boats n Hoes" During Breezy Miami Vacation

Watch : Scott Disick Shares a Glimpse of Boys Night With His Sons

Scott Disick is living life in the fast lane—115 mph, to be exact.

The single Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off his speedy boat-captaining skills on Nov. 1, with a series of Instagram Stories during his Miami vacation. "Boat life," Scott captioned a selfie. "One of the reasons I love life."

Scott split with model Amelia Hamlin on Sept. 7, following alleged Instagram DM drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker. Amid reports of how Scott is handling the engagement news, the Talentless founder jetted off to Miami for a vacation following Halloween.

The father of three also posted a portrait of him driving the boat, writing, "Boats n hoes." The Step Brothers reference was a callback to Lord Disick's previous "boyz night" excursion with sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, on Oct. 28.

Now, Scott shared a new pic of Mason looking like a mini adult over dinner. "Best things in life r free," Scott joked as Mason chowed down on a pasta dinner.