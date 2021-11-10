See Meghan Trainor’s Relatable Reaction to Her “Biggest Parenting Fail”

Watch : Meghan Trainor Planning for SIX Kids?! See Her in New Show!

Meghan Trainor admits there may have been too much heat on her little sunshine.



The "All About That Bass" singer and new mom sat down for the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "Mom Confessions" segment, where she described her very relatable parenting "fail" involving a heat rash. Meghan and her husband of two years, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first child together, Riley, in early February of this year.



"We would take him on these walks, out here in California," she said during the Nov. 9 episode. "I would come home, and he would have these little red bumps all over him. And I sent pictures to my pediatrician after the third day in a row, and I was like, ‘What's going on? I rub cream on him, I don't know what this is.' And he said, ‘Oh, it's a heat rash.'"



The singer jokingly added, "I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So don't do that."