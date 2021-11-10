Prepare to See Lucy Hale Like Never Before in Super-Dark Thriller Ragdoll

Watch : Lucy Hale, Hailee Steinfeld & More Praise Michael Kors

Lucy Hale is known for her roles in bubblegum-y shows like Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene, but the actress is introducing herself to new audiences in the AMC+ show Ragdoll.

The 32-year-old star takes on the role of Lake Edmunds in the British investigative drama which is darker than dark. Case in point: The first episode shows a Frankenstein-esque monstrosity that is composed of different peoples' body parts.

It's an entirely new genre to Lucy, but one that she is embracing with arms wide open, exclusively telling E! News in a recent interview that she feels like she's "entering a new chapter of, not only my career, but my life."

"I just feel older, and the roles that speak to me are just a little more grown up and elevated," she continued. "So, I knew that when I decided to do something else in the TV space, it would have to feel like something I had never done before and I needed a new creative outlet."