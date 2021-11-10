All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 4 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note with Michelle Young saying goodbye to Jamie. This week she raced cars with Martin, attended a private concert with Andy Grammer, and she even got some help from Brie and Nikki Bella, who hosted one of the dates.

Of course, there was a lot of drama, but we are also starting to see some strong love connections form. And, of course, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our screens with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.

Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Nordstrom Rack, Farfetch, Intermix, Retrofete, Saks Fifth Avenue, Verishop, Bloomingdales, P448, Shopbop, and A.L.C.