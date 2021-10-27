HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 27, 2021 4:24 AMTags
The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2 FashionABC/Craig Sjodin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We are finally into the juicy part of The Bachelorette, the dates, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Michelle Young, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments throughout the season. And, of course, it means that Michelle will find lasting love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands out that final rose.

In the meantime, we are going to take note of the most memorable looks every single week, try to track them down, and compile an easy-to-shop list. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we're all about the fashions. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy styles from The Outnet, Revolve, Amazon, Nordstrom, Bandier, Zappos, ShopbopIntermixBeyond Yoga, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and The Yes.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

We all know that Michelle is a fifth grade teacher, so of course she had a classroom-themed group date for the guys. For the first date of the season, Ms. Young wore a white long-sleeve top, some high-waisted khaki shorts, and plain white tennis shoes.

Diane von Furstenberg Shiana Pleated Cotton-Blend Shorts

Unfortunately, we couldn't find the exact shorts from the date, but we did spot them in another color

$248
$124
The Outnet

Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneaker

These low top white sneakers are just such an essential. You really can rock these with practically any ensemble.

$100
Amazon
$100
Revolve
$100
Nordstrom
ABC

Michelle served up another fierce look when she wore a blue, animal print mini dress for the group date after party. Unfortunately, she also had to deal with some drama between the guys, but we just got distracted by the fashion, to be honest. 

NBD Pari Mini Dress

This halter neck dress is definitely a great date night dress. The bright blue fabric will make you stand out and the subtle animal print is a fun touch.

$208
Revolve
ABC

Michelle invited Jamie to her first one-on-one date of the season. When she picked him up at the mansion, she was wearing a hot pink, two-piece activewear set and bright white sneakers. The pair went rock climbing, which went well, but, Jamie stirred up some drama later in the episode.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra

This racerback bra has skinny straps and a medium support level. It is made from moisture-wicking fabric with UV protection and a four-way stretch. We saw the bra in a beautiful electric pink fabric, but it's available in other colors as well.

$58
$47
Revolve
$58
Nordstrom
$58
Bandier

Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waisted Biker Short

This mid-thigh, high-waisted biker shorts are fashionable, yet functional for all of your favorite workouts or even if you're just chilling.

$68
Bandier
$68
$58
Beyond Yoga
$68
$62
Revolve

APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women's Techloom Breeze Sneakers

If you've been looking for a lightweight running shoe, the search stops here. These sneakers have a cult following because they have a soft lining and a very secure fit with cushioned insoles. 

$150-$200
Amazon
$200
Nordstrom
$200
Zappos
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle showcased her skills on the court for the basketball portion of the second group date. She wore a two-piece black and white activewear ensemble for the game.

Beach Riot Eva Sports Bra & Colorblock High Waist Leggings

You can never go wrong with a black and white ensemble. This bra is made from lightweight, ribbed fabric. The matching leggings have bold stripes on the side and they're made from a super soft, ribbed, stretch fabric.

$98
Sports Bra
$128
Leggings @ Nordstrom
$128
Leggings @ Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

While Michelle opted for activewear along with Diamond DeShields and Dearica Hamby. However, co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn dressed up to kick it in the bleachers. Tayshia wore a high-neck, ivory bodysuit with jeans while Kaitlyn rocked a brown tank with patterned shorts.

Zeynep Arcay Sleeveless Knit Bodysuit

This sleeveless bodysuit has a cross-over rib knit neckline for an elevated take on your classic white tank top.

$690
Intermix

Ulla Johnson Ares Shorts

These floral print shorts have high-rise waist. You can make these casual with a simple tank, dress them up, or even throw on some tights or boots when the temperatures cool down.

$325
Neiman Marcus
$325
The Yes
ABC

For the group date after party, Michelle wore a slinky, magenta mid-length dress.

The Sei Draped Silk Satin Midi Dress

Sadly, we couldn't find that satin dress in the same color, but we did track it down in a brown'ish beige color that's just as date-worthy. 

$885
Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The second cocktail party came to halt when Jamie told Michelle that there were supposedly "rumors" about her dating a basketball player back in Minnesota. She cut the cocktail party short to go straight to the rose ceremony instead. Sure, she didn't look happy, but she sure did look fashionable in this metallic, plunging gown.

Bronx and Banco Goddess Metallic Gown

This dress is an absolute showstopper. The floor-length gown has a plunging neckline and a double slit that guarantee you'll turn heads, whether you're handing out roses or not.

$700
Saks Fifth Avenue
$700
Revolve
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kaitlyn and Tayshia both opted for mini dresses at the second rose ceremony. Kaitlyn shined in a pink, sequined mini dress. Tayshia went floral with a black, print dress.

Raisa Vanessa Balloon-Sleeves Pleated Deep V Mini Dress

The detailing on this black, floral mini dress is nothing short of incredible. It has balloon sleeves, a deep v-neckline, a fitted waist, and metallic touches.

 

$3,720
$1,488
Saks Fifth Avenue

Retrofete Nikki Sequined Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress

If you love pink and you're not afraid to sparkle, this is the mini dress for you.

$735
Bergdorf Goodman

If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.

