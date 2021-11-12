Inside Erin Lim Rhodes' Baby Shower: All the Details and Photos

Watch : Inside Erin Lim's LITERAL Baby Shower

E!xcited for baby!

E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes exclusively detailed her luxe baby shower during Daily Pop on Friday, Nov. 12. The co-host, alongside Morgan Stewart and celebrity event designer Melissa Andre, shared the inspiration behind the lavish backyard party...and it turned out to be an inflatable butterfly!

"All Erin gave me was a single screenshot from the Internet of a floatie," Melissa joked. "We had to build this entire party around that."

With a stunning "floating sky" and whimsical theme, Melissa collaborated with Erin to bring her vision of the perfect party to life. "We built this literal baby shower, an actual shower with umbrellas and raindrops and clouds, in her backyard," Melissa explained, as Erin noted that they wanted to stick to neutral colors as they do not yet know the sex of her baby.

Plus, with a to-die-for menu including mini pints of ice cream, homemade cookies and hot dogs on a stick ("I ate everyone's fries," Morgan joked), it was a total foodie event!

"I wanted to keep everything all small local businesses," Erin added, citing she focused on female-owned businesses that were founded by "powerhouse women."