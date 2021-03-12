E!'s Erin Lim Dishes on Her Secret Wedding: See All the Romantic Ceremony Pics

They do!
On Friday, March 12's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Erin Lim and husband Joshua Rhodes stopped by to dish about their secret nuptials. As E! News exclusively reported, the pair quietly tied the knot on Jan. 21 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family.
And, as The Rundown host shared with Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, she has subtly confirmed her nuptials for the last two months. "I've been wearing my little wedding band like, underneath my engagement ring for two months now," the E! personality shared. "We did it in January and we just decided…When did we decide? Over the holidays that we wanted to do it the start of the year."
Per Joshua, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic inspired them to have a small ceremony. He explained, "With the pandemic, it was kind of like, we don't know when we're going to get everyone together. We just wanted to do something special with the fam."
As a way to "start their lives" and "start the new year off right," Erin said they had a "really small" ceremony in an extra special location. "It was in my parents' backyard where we got engaged," she dished. "And it was just our immediate families and Josh's dad married us."
The newlyweds, who met through church back in 2018, got engaged in September 2020. At the time, Erin revealed she was eager to say "I do" in the moments following Joshua's proposal. Erin shared on a September episode of Daily Pop, "Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."
The pair elaborated on their love story during their March 12 appearance on Daily Pop. Joshua recalled, "We met a couple of days before she was getting baptized. I was asked to do the baptizing that day, just kind of randomly, I'm a volunteer at our church. And they were like, ‘Hey, can you baptize?'"
As he continued, Joshua joked that Erin may've "slid over" to his dunking line at the baptism.
Erin chimed in, "I did not know he was gonna be baptizing me, thank you very much. But it is pretty epic that like, he was the person who was there on that special day."
Furthermore, as Erin mentioned, the pair didn't start dating until a couple months later.
For all of this and more, including Erin and Joshua's answers to the Newlywed Game, watch their full Daily Pop appearance above.
Also, take a closer look at their special day by scrolling through the romantic photos below!
Congratulations, Erin and Joshua!